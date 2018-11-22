Alexandria police taking extra steps to prevent package thefts

ALEXANDRIA, KY (FOX19) - It is prime stealing time for porch pirates looking to take packages, which is why one Kentucky police department is taking steps to stop the thefts before they happen.
Alexandria police said they have not seen many package thefts so far this year, and they want to keep it that way. They know package thefts are a widespread problem affecting people in many local communities.
“A stolen package could maybe easily be re-ordered and replaced, but it’s just the idea that someone had the audacity to come on your property and invade your space, and it makes people feel uneasy," said Sgt. Lucas Cooper.
To help keep your parcels safe from thieves, while Alexandria police officers are out patrolling, they will also be looking for packages. When officers see one package, or multiple packages, in plain view, they will first stop to see if someone is home.
“Just to notify them that (the packages) are on the porch, and they can bring those inside," said Sgt. Cooper.
If no one is at home, officers will put the package, or packages, in a more secure location on the property.
“We encourage our officers to move them to a place that may be a little less conspicuous than where the packages have been left, and then we have some notes that we provide for them that the officers will leave to let them know that their stuff has been moved," said Sgt. Cooper.
Sgt. Cooper said that they have seen other law enforcement agencies offering shipment services this time of year by allowing people to pick up their packages directly from the police department.
Because Alexandria is a smaller police station, he said that was not a feasible option. He said what they are doing now feels like a win-win for them and for neighbors.
“We don’t have to tie up a lot of our time taking reports when it’s something we can prevent in the first place hopefully,” said Sgt. Cooper.
Police said they have gotten positive feedback from people in the community.
Again, if Alexandria police see your packages are unprotected and move them to a safer location for you, they will leave you a note letting you know that they relocated the packages. The note will also tell you where the packages are.
