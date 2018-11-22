Amazon error exposes customers’ names, emails

(CNN) - Amazon apologized for a technical error that exposed customer information.
The online retailer said in a statement the names and email addresses of some customers were inadvertently disclosed.
Amazon insisted neither its website nor its computer systems were compromised. It told customers that changing their password was not necessary, the Associated Press reported.
Amazon didn't say how many customers were affected but said those who were have been notified out of an abundance of caution.
