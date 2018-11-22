Bengals place Josh Tupou on Injured List, sign player off Broncos’ squad

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Bengals announced Thursday that they will be losing another player for the rest of the season.
Defensive Tackle Josh Tupou has been added to the Reserve/Injured List. He suffered a pectoral injury during practice on Wednesday.
Tupou, a second-year player, has played six games this season and had nine tackles.
The Bengals also signed 6-foot-3, 295-pound, Niles Scott, from the Denver Brocos ' practice squad, on Thursday.
He originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a college free agent earlier this year. Scott has spent time this season on the practice squads of both the 49ers and the Broncos.
