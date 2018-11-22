Bengals place Josh Tupou on Injured List, sign player off Broncos’ squad

Bengals place Josh Tupou on Injured List, sign player off Broncos’ squad
The Bengals announced Thursday that they will be losing another player for the rest of the season.
By Briana Rice | November 22, 2018 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 12:49 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Bengals announced Thursday that they will be losing another player for the rest of the season.

Defensive Tackle Josh Tupou has been added to the Reserve/Injured List. He suffered a pectoral injury during practice on Wednesday.

Tupou, a second-year player, has played six games this season and had nine tackles.

The Bengals also signed 6-foot-3, 295-pound, Niles Scott, from the Denver Brocos ' practice squad, on Thursday.

He originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a college free agent earlier this year. Scott has spent time this season on the practice squads of both the 49ers and the Broncos.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.