Black Friday will get off to a cold start

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Happy Thanksgiving from all of us in the FOX19 NOW weather office. For those of us on the road the weather will cooperate and not be a problem for several hundred miles in all directions Thursday and Friday.
If your holiday plans include standing in an early morning outdoors line to get that special deal on Black Friday, bundle up. It will be frosty with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20s Friday morning.
Cloud cover will increase Friday and rain is expected to arrive during the evening and continue into early evening Saturday.
The daylight hours of Sunday look to be dry but another system will bring rain late Sunday into Monday and it may end as some wet snow.
Chilly weather will dominate the area next week and until Thursday I expect it to be dry. Beyond next week all indications that several small storms will bring rain or snow and temperatures will not stray too far from average for this time of year through the first week of December.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.