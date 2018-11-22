Dry Thanksgiving, but rain is coming

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -High pressure will dominate our weather today and, to a lesser extent tomorrow, before we see rain in the area to start the weekend.
Afternoon high temps today will make it into the low 40s, with low 50s for Friday under increasing clouds.
A cold front will approach Friday night with rain overnight into Saturday. High temps will remain in the mid 50s.
Another disturbance will approach late Sunday, but in advance of that system afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s. Expect rain showers from late Sunday into Monday.
Behind thss system temperatures will fall back into the 30s for Monday through Wednesday.
