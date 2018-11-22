Get free movie tickets for donating blood to Hoxworth

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Those who are looking to give this holiday season can also get something in return.
The University of Cincinnati is partnering with Hoxworth Blood Center to offer movie tickets to every person who gives blood, platelets or plasma on Friday.
In order to receive two free movie tickets to a local theater, donors can give at one of Hoxworth’s seven donation centers.
Hoxworth Blood Centers are located in Anderson, Blue Ash, Fort Mitchell, West Chester, Westwood, Tri-County and at the University of Cincinnati.
“The Thanksgiving holiday marks the start of the ‘slow season’ for the blood banking industry, and while most of us will be traveling or spending time with family, the need for blood is constant and unrelenting,” said Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson.
“In order to provide much needed blood products to trauma victims, cancer patients, and so many others, we need eligible donors to carve out an hour of time around Thanksgiving and donate blood,” Lipton said.
Hoxworth needs at least 300 blood donors daily in order to support local hospitals.
Visit hoxworth.org for additional information or to make appointments.
