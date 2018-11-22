Police: 22-month-old shot in face

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a 22-month-old was shot in the face in Hamilton Wednesday night, police confirmed.
The toddler’s mother drove him or her to Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus Hospital, according to a news release.
The 22-month-old was then transferred to the main children’s hospital in Avondale, where his or her condition was not available.
Detectives and officers, in the meantime, responded to the residence where the child had been shot, the 100 block of Lulu Avenue, according to the news release.
It’s not clear if the toddler is a boy or girl, what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody or charged.
The 911 call will not be released likely until Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
