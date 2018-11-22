Police seek to ID man caught on camera assaulting woman after credit card declined

Police seek to ID man caught on camera assaulting woman after credit card declined
It’s being called a brutal assault by North College Hill police, and now they’re asking for the public’s help to identify the attacker.
By Ken Brown | November 21, 2018 at 9:28 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 9:28 PM

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - It’s being called a brutal assault by North College Hill police, and now they’re asking for the public’s help to identify the attacker.

It happened at Tom’s Drive Thru on Nov. 17. Police say it started when a man’s credit card was declined.

Senseless Brutal Assault On Local Store Clerk North College Hill Police need your help identifying the subject in the white shirt with red pants. On November 20th at 5:51 PM the suspect entered a local business and proceeded to purchase items. When his card was declined, he became belligerent towards another employee. The victim, who is also an employee, attempted to calm the suspect down. She then walked out to the drive through to assist other customers. As she was assisting another customer, the suspect began yelling at her and at one moment struck and punched her in the face. She then fell to the ground. When she returned to her feet, the suspect followed her back into the store where he continued his antics. If you can identify this subject please contact the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171 *Video might not be suitable for some viewers*

Posted by North College Hill Police Department on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The female victim had tried to calm the man in the store, police said. When that didn’t work she went back to helping other customers.

But the man wouldn’t let up, eventually hitting her in the face. Police say verbal attacks continued even after the physical assault was over.

The man in the Dayton Flyer’s shirt went on the run before police could get to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIMESTOPPERS.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.