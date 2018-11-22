Police seek to ID man caught on camera assaulting woman after credit card declined

Senseless Brutal Assault On Local Store Clerk North College Hill Police need your help identifying the subject in the white shirt with red pants. On November 20th at 5:51 PM the suspect entered a local business and proceeded to purchase items. When his card was declined, he became belligerent towards another employee. The victim, who is also an employee, attempted to calm the suspect down. She then walked out to the drive through to assist other customers. As she was assisting another customer, the suspect began yelling at her and at one moment struck and punched her in the face. She then fell to the ground. When she returned to her feet, the suspect followed her back into the store where he continued his antics. If you can identify this subject please contact the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171 *Video might not be suitable for some viewers*