Police seek to ID man caught on camera assaulting woman after credit card declined

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - It’s being called a brutal assault by North College Hill police, and now they’re asking for the public’s help to identify the attacker.
It happened at Tom’s Drive Thru on Nov. 17. Police say it started when a man’s credit card was declined.
The female victim had tried to calm the man in the store, police said. When that didn’t work she went back to helping other customers.
But the man wouldn’t let up, eventually hitting her in the face. Police say verbal attacks continued even after the physical assault was over.
The man in the Dayton Flyer’s shirt went on the run before police could get to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIMESTOPPERS.
