Sheriff to expand emergency response teams

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A helicopter buzzed overhead as authorities burst through the locked gates of a Pike County Farm as they rounded up three generations of a family in connection with the Rhoden family massacre earlier this month.
The aircraft belonged to a law enforcement agency located some two hours away in Butler County.
Sheriff Richard Jones’ pilots assisted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and agents with Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) by providing aerial surveillance during the arrest of four murder suspects and two other family members charged with covering the murders up.
It was not the first time Butler County’s resources were used in Pike County.
The sheriff sent an emergency command trailer and several deputies to Pike County immediately following the discovery of the victims on April 22, 2016. Pike County also houses most of its prisoners at the Butler County Jail, including one of the murder suspects, George "Billy Wagner.
Now, thanks for a legal opinion issued by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, sheriffs across the state have the power to create, train, operate and, as a result, expand their emergency response teams.
Jones said he plans to start expanding all of his technical rescue teams including water rescue, SWAT and the bomb squad as soon as possible by training more of his deputies.
Training includes rescues from confined spaces, structural collapse and the use of a drone with a low-light camera and a thermal camera to find victims.
It will save taxpayers thousands of dollars and reduce response times, he said.
“My goal is to train more deputies in these skills that are actually working on shift and avoid calling people in on overtime,” Jones said.
“The public should not have to wait for a secondary unit with advanced training to arrive on scene at the time of a crisis. This means taxpayers will receive faster service for less money.”
County commissioners may, but are not required to, earmark money for the sheriff to pay for the training and operation of the team “as long as the board’s determination is made in the exercise of reasonable discretion,” the opinion also states.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser sought the legal opinion at the request of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, Jones said.
Butler County is the eighth-largest county in the state with nearly 400,000 residents. Last year, the county’s 911 center received about 130,000 calls for service just in the areas patrolled by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jones' teams have participated in several rescues within the county - and outside. In June, his Emergency Response Unit worked with other agencies to save a 53-year-old man trapped up to his shoulders by corn in a Preble County silo. They had to act quickly to free him so the weight of the corn as it packed didn’t suffocate him, Jones said.
A six-member Butler County SWAT team patrolled"hot spots" in Baltimore after unrest broke out in the summer of 2015. Jones was prompted to send the team to Maryland after Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency, called up the National Guard and put out a plea for assistance from as many as 5,000 police from other states.
And, more than 13 years ago, Jones and a team of his deputies responded to the South in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
They left Sept. 1, 2005 with a caravan of four semi tractor-trailers hauling bottled water, personal hygiene and other items donated by the community. They arrived in Stone County, Mississippi to relieve exhausted deputies there.
Jones said they beat the federal government down there and stayed a few weeks.
All of the experiences, he said, provide invaluable additional training and insight for his first responders.
“It’s different to be trained in a classroom setting with scenarios versus actually being in a disaster,” Jones said. “It’s not all smooth like in a classroom. Everything that can go wrong does. You learn teamwork and working with other agencies and you bring those enhanced skills back home to your communities."
