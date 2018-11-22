Teen collecting formal dresses for girls in need ahead of winter dance

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A teen is hoping to collect as many formal dresses as she can ahead of her middle school's winter dance.
White Oak Middle School student Lexi Colbert, 13, says not every girl at her school can afford a formal dress. Now, she’s taking donations right outside her home, calling her effort Lexi’s Locker.
Colbert already has around 60 dresses in all shapes and sizes.
“Every girl deserves to be a princess no matter what the situation is. So, that’s one of the reasons I like doing this," she said.
Dresses can be expensive and Lexi says if some kids don't wear the "right clothes" to school they get teased.
“Some people don’t go to dances cause of those reasons,” she said.
Her school’s winter dance is Dec. 7 and she’s hoping to get as many dresses, shoes and jewelry items as possible before then.
White Oak Winter Dance Committee Member Kristina Pfaffinger found out about Lexi’s Locker and decided to help. She’s hoping to take all the dresses to the school for a pop-up shop.
"There are so many girls who just can't afford it. I mean I am so proud of her for coming up with this idea," said Pfaffinger.
Colbert says even if you live outside of Colerain Township or need a dress for a different occasion that you should shop Lexi’s Locker.
If you want to donate a dress or are in need of a dress, email Lexi at lexislocker18@gmail.com
