Vice Mayor is grand marshal of Price Hill Thanksgiving Day parade

WEST PRICE HILL, OH (FOX19) - Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman will serve as grand marshal at the 28th annual Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.
This is an annual tradition for not only West Siders but also for residents across the city who line the 2-mile route along Glenway and Warsaw avenues.
The King and Queen of the parade will be West Price Hill residents Dan Dundes and Linda Hamilton.
Santa Claus will be there as well and will be available for free photos with children at the St. Lawrence Parish Center at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave.
Free hot chocolate also will be served at the parish center, and there will be a petting zoo and face painting.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Ferguson Road and Glenway Avenue and end about 40 minutes later at the parish center.
Stick around from 11 a.m. until noon to listen to a performance by St. Lawrence Eagle’s Wings Choir.
