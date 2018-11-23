Browns safety: Bengals will ‘get their *** beat’ if AJ Green doesn’t play

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As if Hue Jackson joining the Bengals coaching staff wasn’t enough, things appear to be heating up in the days before the Battle of Ohio.
The Browns will travel to Cincinnati on Sunday fresh off a bye week. The Bengals, on the other hand, have been plagued with injuries this season.
Star wide receiver AJ Green’s absence has been perhaps the most noticeable, and the team has fallen to 5-5 in his absence. Head coach Marvin Lewis hinted earlier this week that Green might play, but it depended on how he felt.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday that Green’s status remains unclear:
Green’s presence would certainly impact the game in a big way. According to one Browns player, it would be enough to decide the contest entirely in Cleveland’s favor:
No pulled punches from Mr. Randall, to be sure.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
