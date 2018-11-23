2 children found alone at stores during Black Friday shopping

SYMMES TWP., OH (FOX19) - Two small children were found alone at two separate stores in Symmes Township during Black Friday shopping overnight, Hamilton County dispatchers said.
One of the boys was reunited with his parents shortly after he was found alone outside Kohl’s off Fields Ertel Road near Interstate 71 about 10:21 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatchers.
But less than two hours later, a second boy “was found abandoned” at JCPenney just up the street.
Investigators with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office spent hours searching for his parents overnight and now have turned to the public for help, said sheriff’s spokesman David Daugherty.
The boy, who believed to be 3-or-4-years-old, is in the care of child case workers, sheriff’s officials said.
JCPenney employees found the youngster alone in the store and reported it at 12:13 a.m., dispatcher said.
When the child’s parents didn’t turn up by 5:30 a.m. sheriff’s officials tweeted out his picture and description.
Black Friday crowds have been out in full force this year since early Thursday evening, when many store including Kohl’s and JCPenney opened with bargains.
