Good karma finds Avon Lake mom who landed new car after random act of kindness

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) - It was a packed house at FMU Fitness in Avon Lake Thursday morning, as dozens showed up for the “Turkey Burn” workout, including Erin Meck.
Amber and Coach Theo had encouraged her to come in for an intense workout.
But it’s what happened after the workout that had this single mother in tears.
Coach Theo says since August, the staff and members had worked on a “Random Act of Kindness,” specifically for Erin and her family.
”As she stood crying, they gifted her and the kids with six-month free gym memberships, collected $800 worth of gift cards and gave her $800 cash from donations.
But there’s more.
They knew the mother was driving an older car with bald tires with about 175,000 miles on it, so they purchased her a new car.
“We always say we’re a gym, but we’re so much more and we have a community here that can come work out get strong. But that strength has to be used to serve, and that’s why we always have to do our part to give back,” said Coach Theo.
”God has provided for six-and-a-half years because I financially could not do it. And he has not failed me and he has not failed me today, and he won’t fail me in my life to come,” said Erin Meck. “It just shows me that God has heard the cries of my heart and knows how to use people,” she said.
