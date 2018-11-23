1 of the last survivors of 1921 Tulsa race riot dies at 103

FILE- In this May 10, 2005, file photo survivor of the 1921 Tulsa race riots, Otis Granville Clark, 102, left, acknowledges the introduction, as fellow survivors, Dr. Olivia Hooker, 90, right, and Wess Young, 88, second left, and his wife, Cathryn Young, second right, give their applause at the start of a briefing before members of the Congressional Black Caucus and other leaders on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hooker, one of the last survivors of the race riot, one of the worst race riots in U.S. history, has died at age 103. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (AP)