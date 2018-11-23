Lifetime commitment: Thinking about giving a pet as a present? There are things to consider

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If shopping isn’t already on your mind, it may be time to start thinking about what you are going to get your loved ones for the holidays.
There's one thing, you can leave off that list.
Our friends over at the Toledo Animal Rescue advise, if you’re planning on making it a surprise, it’s never a good idea to get a pet for anyone other than yourself.
“It’s a lifetime commitment, and you know, they all have to take that seriously and so, therefore, we never ever adopt to someone for someone else. That we do not do throughout the year,” said Helen Bensch.
It’s not only important to make sure everyone in the residence gets along with the new family member, but that they aren’t allergic either. That includes any other pets living in the home.
Anyone thinking about getting a pet this holiday season, do it as a family, and not a surprise.
