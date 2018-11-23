Local shoppers crowd stores on Thanksgiving for door-buster deals

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thousands across the Tri-State took a break from stuffing their bellies this Thanksgiving to stuff their shopping carts.
Several stores opened their doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target.
“This was the perfect excuse to get the family to leave town a little early. We told them we have to go shopping so they had to leave,” said David Kennedy, who was out shopping with his wife and children at Kohl’s.
The customers started lining up around 4 p.m. Many had ads in hand, checking out the door buster deals while making out their lists. Some first-timers were a bit surprised by the large crowds.
“I figured there would be a few but not this many,” said Fred Durst.
Once the doors at Kohl’s opened, there was a mad dash for the biggest deals. Some items were marked down by 60 percent.
"It's actually been really good," said Jan Schawe, who was with her sister shopping for an XBOX.
"I looked at them overall and I think there's a lot of good sale prices," said Alicia Kennedy, while shopping.
In recent years box stores have been struggling to compete with online retailers. The manager at the Kohl’s in Florence, Alex Spence, says they have been able to adjust to the change. Spence says their sales in the store have remained strong this year.
“We obviously try to balance both the online shopper and the in-store shopper. We’ve been running a great sale all week for customers regardless if you want to shop in-store or online, so we’ve had tremendous sales in both. We’re excited about it and it seems like the customer is responding to both of those things," said Spence.
Several shoppers said going out on Thanksgiving has become an exciting family tradition.
“It’s all about getting out in the bustle. It’s a lot of fun. I’d rather be out here at 5 p.m. on Thursday than 3 in the morning on Friday,” said Kennedy.
Kohl’s will stay open through Thursday night. The store will close at midnight Friday.
