Look for patchy morning fog on Black Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For Black Friday, look for patchy morning fog. The weather will then be dry until late evening.
The rain will then continue into the late afternoon hours of Saturday. In advance of the rain-making storm system, cloud cover will thicken through the day.
Travel conditions will deteriorate Friday night. At this time of year it could be much worse but there is no ice and snow in the forecast through Sunday.
Saturday will be wet, Sunday dry then Sunday night and early Monday morning wet again.
Monday late morning in the colder air behind the storm it looks like a mix of wet snow and rain as the storm pulls off to the east and the precipitation tapers off and ends. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and chilly with a few flurries possible both days.
I am watching next weekend for the possibility of a big rain event.
