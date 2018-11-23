ODOT went there

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Thursday, families across the country gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving.
They woke up, maybe drank some coffee, maybe some tea, and maybe watched a parade on television.
Some cooked turkey, some cooked ham, many made stuffing, and some made the curious decision to overthink the cranberry sauce and not just get it from the can.
Some ate homemade pumpkin pie, others pecan.
They may have even traveled to visit relatives on this day of thanks.
They may have done all these things very slowly in an attempt to delay that last part. This was, after all, the tongue-in-cheek advice of the Ohio Department of Transportation as seen along one of the state’s roadways Thursday:
Can you feel the holiday spirit?
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.