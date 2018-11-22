Pigskin Poll: Which owner would you rather have?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are looking to finish out the rest of the season strong after last week’s bye.
The Browns are currently, 3-6-1.
They’ve experienced recent success behind the play of rookies like Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward, see below.
But Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is 21-75-1 since he first took over in 2012.
Haslam bought the franchise from Randy Leaner for $1B, an investment he’d hope would pay off.
But the fruits of his labor, are still a work in progress.
Our friendly AFC North neighbor Bengals have an owner in Mike Brown with some ties to the Cleveland franchise.
Mike is the son of former Browns coach Paul Brown.
After coaching the Browns for nearly 20 years, Paul went on to become co-founder of the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Mike took over the Bengals franchise after the death of his father in 1991.
One thing Brown has on Haslam is tenure, but not much in terms of success.
Since Brown became owner, the team has had 7 winning seasons out of 24 and has a winning percentage of .418 (163-228-1) in the regular season and (0-7) in the playoffs.
The battle for the best (or the worst) owner will continue this Sunday.
The Browns will travel to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Nov. 25, at noon.
