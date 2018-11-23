Police find loads of cash in washing machine

AMSTERDAM (CNN/RNN) – Police in the Netherlands found hundreds of thousands of euros stuffed inside a washing machine.
Authorities were checking for unregistered residents in western Amsterdam when they made the discovery.
In a statement, police said the stash of 350,000 euros was found hidden in the drum of a washing machine. That’s almost $400,000.
“A special find in a washing machine in Amsterdam,” police tweeted.
Police also found mobile phones, a gun, and a money-counting machine.
A 24-year-old was arrested at the house. His identity wasn’t released, in line with Dutch privacy laws.
He was charged with … money laundering.
Go figure.
Copyright 2018 CNN and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.