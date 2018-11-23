Police looking for Mitsubishi Endeavor after fatal Springfield Twp hit-skip

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A person was killed in a hit-skip crash Friday morning in Springfield Township, police said.
It happened around 4:15 a.m. near 14 Compton Rd. Gilbert Roper, 68, of Springfield Township, was hit as he crossed the street and died from his injuries.
Police say the striking vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived. It is described as a Mitsubishi Endeavor of unknown color manufactured between 2004 and 2011. It should have front end damage, most notably a missing chrome Mitsubishi emblem.
The investigation is ongoing. Those who witnessed the incident or may have any information are asked to call 513-729-1300.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.