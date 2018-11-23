Rain on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A weak cold front will approach the tri-state later today. And, while we started the day with sunshine, clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon and evening.
High temps will climb into the mid 50s later today.
Rain will develop across the region tonight into mid afternoon Saturday. Afternoon high temps will manage low to mid 50s.
Another disturbance will approach on Sunday, but right now it appears the bulk of Sunday will be dry with afternoon high temps near 60 degrees.
More rain is forecast Sunday night into Monday, but Monday will be markedly colder with high temps near 40 degrees.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s both days.
