Trump's Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Thanksgiving dinner at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club featured friends and family and a feast of turkey as well as chilled seafood, Chilean sea bass and braised short ribs.
Earlier in the day the president spoke by conference call with selected troops from the five military branches who are stationed overseas. Trump offered them his holiday greetings as well an array of grievances about the courts, trade and migrants.
On the subject of judges, Trump expressed his ire for those who have blocked his attempts to overhaul U.S. immigration law, calling it "a disgrace."
He also revisited a frequent gripe about what he calls bad trade deals, but he also assured the troops that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.