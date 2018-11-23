3-year-old dead after shooting on I-75

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A 3-year-old is dead after a shooting Thanksgiving night.
Police said the shooting happened on northbound I-75 and Collingwood around 9 p.m.
Police say a car pulled up next to a vehicle with 3 children inside and opened fire. Police say the father of the children, Anthony Barnes, was driving the car.
Malachi Barnes was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle and was shot. His father drove him to the hospital where he later died.
Police said the car Barnes was in was “littered with bullets.”
Police believe this shooting is not random and is under investigation.
“There is someone out there who knows that this happened and how it happened, and the 3-year-old died. That’s on your conscience,” said TPD Lt. Kevan Toney. “We’re asking you to call police and clear that up, because that’s going to haunt someone.”
Northbound I-75 between Miami and the downtown exit was completely shut down for several hours as officers searched for evidence on foot. Their main focus was near the Collingwood exit.
Several officers could be seen taking pictures and gathering evidence for the investigation, and they believed to be looking for casings linked to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.