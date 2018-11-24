Anderson crash leaves two injured

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a crash involving a flipped vehicle that left two people injured.
It happened on Beechmont Ave. and Columbia Pkwy on Saturday around 1 p.m.
The accident involved a red pickup truck and a silver pickup truck. Police say the red pickup truck tumbled and the silver pickup truck went over a rail.
One person was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the other was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police do not have any word on their conditions.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.