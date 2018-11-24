Arrest made in string of North College Hill car break-ins

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - In North College Hill, car owners can relax knowing the person accused of breaking into their cars is in custody.
Police say the 16-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to multiple break-ins. They said the teen targeted streets in the areas of Rob Vern Drive and Mulberry.
What the suspect may not have known is that he was being watched. Nearby residents had video of the offender walking through the neighborhood.
The teen, police said, got more than just change and even snagged a firearm in one instance.
Police encourage residents to lock their cars and not leave firearms inside of them.
Authorities say it took about three weeks to crack the case.
The teen is looking at charges that include tampering with evidence, petty theft, and theft of a firearm.
