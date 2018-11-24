Drunken driver nods off at wheel with 9-year-old in back seat: South Euclid Police

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - A 47-year-old South Euclid man is staring down his fourth OVI charge after police found him asleep at the wheel early Thanksgiving morning.
At 3:06 a.m. Thursday as officers as approached his car -- which was stopped at the intersection of South Green and Mayfield Roads -- they saw the man’s 9-year-old daughter in the back seat.
Once awake, he proceeded to fail several field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody, according to a South Euclid Police Department report.
The suspect -- who has three drunken driving convictions and a suspended license -- was charged with OVI and multiple traffic-related offenses.
He was also hit with endangering children, a felony-level offense.
