Drunken driver nods off at wheel with 9-year-old in back seat: South Euclid Police
By John Deike | November 23, 2018 at 7:09 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 8:46 PM

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - A 47-year-old South Euclid man is staring down his fourth OVI charge after police found him asleep at the wheel early Thanksgiving morning.

At 3:06 a.m. Thursday as officers as approached his car -- which was stopped at the intersection of South Green and Mayfield Roads -- they saw the man’s 9-year-old daughter in the back seat.

Once awake, he proceeded to fail several field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody, according to a South Euclid Police Department report.

The suspect -- who has three drunken driving convictions and a suspended license -- was charged with OVI and multiple traffic-related offenses.

He was also hit with endangering children, a felony-level offense.

