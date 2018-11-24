Homeless man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in groceries

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Green Township police say a homeless man stole hundreds of dollars in groceries because he was hungry and needed a place to stay.
Demetrius Gunn, 48, was in the Hamilton County Justice Center on Friday. He was arrested after police said he stole $480 worth of groceries from an area Meijer.
Police said he was followed out of the store by loss prevention and eventually arrested in the parking lot.
They say he took the items so he could eat and get a room for the night.
“The only thing he can do is what he did,” said Sam Landis with Maslow’s Army, a nonprofit that caters to the needs of the homeless. “He went in and stole something and made sure they were going to take him to a place where he could lay down."
Gunn is held on a $10,000 bond.
Landis said the one challenge the homeless have is transportation to resources. He says the Meijer store is a 3 1/2 hour walk to the nearest shelter.
