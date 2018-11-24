A Quiet Sunday but More Rain on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A compact and quick-moving upper disturbance will approach later Sunday with rain for the overnight hours into Monday.
Expect partly cloudy skies for the bulk of Sunday with afternoon high temps well above normal in the low 60s.
Clouds will thicken up during the afternoon and we should see rain any time after the 8pm-9pm hour Sunday evening.
As temps fall into the mid 30s overnight into Monday, there could be a light wet mix to greet you early Monday morning.
By afternoon Monday high temps will only manage upper 30s.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be cold with highs limited to the low 30s both days.
