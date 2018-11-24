CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Rain will fall most of the day Saturday and generally be light-to-moderate.
Despite wet soils around the region, not enough rain will fall in a short enough period of time to cause flooding problems. As evening arrives the rain will move east and Sunday will be windy and warmer and the high temperature will be in the low 60s.
Colder weather arrives in the Tri State on Monday with a mix of rain and snow during morning and clearing for afternoon.
Tuesday will be cold and the weather will be even colder Wednesday. Snow flurries or snow showers are possible Wednesday and the high temperature probably will not even make it to 30 degrees.
The last time Cincinnati experienced a high temperature colder than 30 degrees was Feb. 5, 2018 when the temperature peaked at 27 degrees.
