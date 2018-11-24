Sabres beat Canadiens 3-2 for 8th straight win

NOTES: Sabres D Marco Scandella returned after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Canadiens F Matthew Peca moved back into the lineup, replacing Charles Hudon at left wing on the third line. Peca centered Montreal's fourth line before being scratched for Wednesday's 5-2 loss in New Jersey. ... D Brett Kulak made his Canadiens debut after being called up from the minors on Thursday. Kulak and D Karl Alzner entered the lineup in place of Mike Reilly and Xavier Ouellet.