Vehicle occupants flee scene of crash that left man trapped

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was trapped inside his vehicle after a crash in the overnight hours between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Cincinnati police say the head-on accident involved a small pick-up truck and an overturned vehicle.
It happened on the 2300 block of Harrison Ave. around 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The driver of the pick-up truck was trapped under the over-turned vehicle. The Cincinnati Fire Department worked to free the man while the people inside the other vehicle fled the scene.
It’s unknown if they were injured.
They are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.