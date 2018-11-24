84-year-old learns his BGHS football records have yet to be broken

“They had a guy at Ohio State way back when, he was called Hopalong Cassady," Emil said. "So he would come scooting along there, and of course, the freshman would defense him and we’d get our butts kicked play after play. Well we got him in the open and we both hit him. Whistles were screamin’ because we weren’t supposed to touch this guy. We finally got a shot at him. We took it and we got it too afterwards. Do you know how long it is along the outside of Ohio Stadium? It’s a long, long way.”