Bengals riddled with injuries in midst of blowout loss to Browns

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - According to an ancient proverb, ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’ -- that is not the case for the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL team recently hired ousted Browns coach Hue Jackson in a special assistant role to head coach Marvin Lewis.
Sunday, Jackson faced his former team for the first time since his firing and things did not go well for Jackson or Cincinnati.
The Bengals lost three players to injuries mid-game: quarterback Andy Dalton, offensive tackle Jake Fisher and cornerback Tony McRae.
McRae was rocked during an apparent hit to his helmet that caused a concussion. He was immediately stretchered off the field and CBS broadcasters announced he would be taken to the hospital for evaluation .
Dalton left the game with an injury to his thumb on his throwing arm he suffered while trying to make a fumble recovery. This is the same thumb the quarterback injured in 2015 trying to make a tackle.
Bengals also saw offensive lineman Jake Fisher leave Sunday’s game. His injury is unknown but he was seen walking ‘gingerly’ outside the locker room.
Hue Jackson also did not have a pleasant game -- he was ‘trolled’ by his former team after Dalton threw an interception.
Safety Damarious Randall, who said Friday the Bengals would ‘get their a-- beat’ if AJ Green did not play, picked off Dalton and ran the ball out of bounds and came face to face with his former head coach to whom he tried to present the ball.
No hard feelings, right everyone?
The apparent blowout loss to the cross-state rival is latest in a current three-game losing streak.
The Bengals will fall to a 5 -6 record following the game.
Sunday’s injuries are the latest of the Bengals season.
Star wide receiver AJ Green is currently out following a toe injury he suffered in a win against Tampa Bay in week eight. His injury does not require surgery.
The team also lost pro bowl tight end Tyler Eifert for the season to a gruesome ankle injury and veteran defensive end Carl Lawson.
The Bengals will next face Denver at Paul Brown Stadium.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.