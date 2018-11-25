Dense fog advisory in effect

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Visibility readings have dropped below a quarter mile. Drive carefully if you’re planning on heading out early.
It is going to be a mild afternoon.
Daytime highs will touch 60 degrees. Showers will move into the region after 7 p.m. as an area of low pressure approaches.
Wet weather is expected for most the overnight. However, temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing near daybreak.
As a result, some mixing will take place throughout the morning.
Monday afternoon, daytime highs will only reach the upper 30s. There is a chance of snow during the afternoon and evening.
It will be windy in the wake of the cold front. Gusts as high as 45 mph are possible.
Much colder air will settle in for the rest of the week with daytime highs in the 30s most days.
