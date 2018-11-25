Hamilton man dies in fire he intentionally set, police say

Hamilton police say a man died after setting a fire in his home intentionally.
By Sarah Hager | November 25, 2018 at 1:32 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 1:50 PM

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A Butler County man is dead after a fire he set intentionally, the Hamilton Chief of Police says.

Police chief Craig R. Bucheit says his department is investigating after a 33-year-old man died in his home in the 200 block of North Second Street.

Police believe the man set the fire intentionally to take his own life.

No one else was injured in the fire and the home sustained only moderate damage.

Bucheit said no other information is available at this time and they will give further updates Monday morning.

