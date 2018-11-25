Man shot in Bond Hill dies

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man shot in Bond Hill on Saturday has succumb to his injuries, said police.
He was later identified as 38-year-old Robert Darnell Thomas.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1600 block of Anita Place, police said.
The officers were able to locate Thomas in the 1500 block of California Avenue in Bond Hill.
It happened at 1:17 p.m. and the victim was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police are now investigating it as a homicide.
There is no suspect information to release at this time.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
