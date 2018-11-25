More Rain on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Overnight you can expect clear to partly cloudy skies and low temps by morning near 40 degrees.
A compact and quick-moving upper disturbance will approach Sunday evening with rain for the overnight hours into Monday.
Expect partly cloudy skies to start Sunday, with afternoon high temps well above normal in the low 60s.
Clouds will thicken up during the afternoon and we should see rain any time after the 7pm-8pm hour Sunday evening.
As temps fall into the mid 30s overnight into Monday, there could be a light wet mix to greet you early Monday morning.
By afternoon Monday high temps will only manage upper 30s.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will remain cold with highs limited to the low 30s both days.
