Newport on the Levee launches “Winter Wonder on the Levee”

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Christmas is right around the corner and to add to the festivities, Newport on the Levee will present a three-month long series of events starting Sunday with the tenth annual “Light up the Levee."
The 100-day extravaganza, “Winter Wonder on the Levee," will kick off on Sunday night with Santa Claus, his arrival to his new home, fireworks, an LED light show, a concert by The Clyde Brown Band, and more.
Newport on the Levee officials say the Winter Wonder festivities will engage audiences with newer winter festivities through Feb. 18, 2019.
Ice skating will be available. Adult ice skating is $15 ($10 if you bring your own skates) and $13 for children ($8 if you bring your own skates).
This family friendly event is free to attend.
Event schedule:
- 6 p.m. Santa’s arrival
- 6:15 p.m. Santa moves into his home on the Levee
- 6:30 p.m. The Clyde Brown Band Concert
- 7:00 p.m. Christmas tree lighting and fireworks show
- 7:30 p.m. (and every half hour thereafter) LED light show set to holiday music
- 10:00 p.m. Ice skating closes for the evening; reopens Monday at 4:00 p.m.
