Rain and Snow Expected Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Clouds continue to thicken up and rain will develop tonight into Monday morning.
Our overnight rainfall will slowly transition Monday into a rain and snow mix as temperatures fall from the upper 30s in the morning into the low 30s by evening.
Neither the Monday morning commute nor the evening drive should be hampered by anything other than wet roads.
Sunday was rather mild and pavement temperatures will remain above freezing.
The cold air will stick around however. Tuesday and Wednesday will both see afternoon high temps in the low 30s.
From Thursday into the weekend somewhat warmer air will filter into the region, with rain chances ramping up Friday into the weekend.
