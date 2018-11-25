Robbed at gunpoint in White Oak, police are searching for suspects

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Byrneside Drive in White Oak on Saturday evening, police said.
The attack happened at 9:55 p.m. and the suspects were able to get money, two iPhones, and a red and white BMX bike with black tires, according to police.
Another witness reported the crime and said it may have happened at the Dollar Tree on Colerain, near Byrneside Drive, police said.
There are two suspects who are both male, black and were wearing hoodies at the time of the crime. One suspect had dreads and wore a surgical mask, said police.
