BREAKING: Missing boater in East Fork Lake

EAST FORK LAKE, OH (FOX19) - Rescuers are searching East Fork Lake in Clermont County for a person that fell into the lake Sunday evening, police say.
A boat flipped and two people fell into the lake. One person was able to make it out and the other person is still missing, according to police.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as they search for the missing boater.
