Breezy conditions on the way with cold temperatures

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Even though the wind advisory has been cancelled for the Tri-State, breezy conditions are still on the way Monday afternoon.
Cold temperatures are also in the forecast as temperatures remain in the 30s.
A mix of rain and snow will develop for the first part of the afternoon. However, that messy mix will change over to snow as cold air filters into the region.
Low pressure will slide out of our region tomorrow and dry conditions are expected. However, it is going to be frigid. Daytime highs will only reach the low 30s.
This colder than average air will stick around for the middle of the week. Temperatures will be back in the 50s by the weekend.
