Cincinnati-area police provide helpful tips for holiday deliveries, shopping

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As December approaches and the Christmas spirit begins, officers in the Cincinnati-area are warning Cincinnatians to take precautions while the weather gets colder and people engage in Christmas activities.
Mt. Healthy police are warning Christmas shoppers to use delivery tracking applications to keep an eye on their packages. The first porch plundering of the season happened in the area of 7800 Clovernook Ave. in Mt. Healthy Nov. 15.
In Deer Park, police will be on the lookout for cars roaming around neighborhoods and will be watching delivery trucks.
As winter approaches and cars freeze, Mt. Healthy Police say do not leave your car running and unattended because every year cars get stolen. Make sure to park your car in a well-lit area to avoid thieves and make sure when leaving your house in the evening, leave a light or two on.
During Christmas festivities, Police say when drinking to always remember to have a designated driver and never drunken drive.
The holidays are always a stressful time of year. Mt. Healthy Police say to always remember to never get in physical altercations and to give respect to one another this Christmas.
