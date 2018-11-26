Council to hear update on new District 5 police station

Council to hear update on new District 5 police station
Cincinnati Police District 5's headquarters is temporarily located in the College Hill Plaza. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 26, 2018 at 6:01 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:02 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee will hear an update Monday for the location of a new District 5 police headquarters.

The two finalists are the current location of the temporary District 5 station on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill and the city’s old permit center on Central Parkway in Clifton.

Over the past year, Cincinnati police moved out of their former station on Ludlow Avenue in Clifton due to cramped conditions and health concerns.

Community meetings were held earlier this year so the public could view and consider locations for the new police station that serves the northwest portion of the city.

District 5 covers Camp Washington, Clifton, Clifton Heights-University Heights-Fairview (CUF), College Hill, Mt. Airy, Northside, Winton Hills and Winton Place. This also includes a large portion of the University of Cincinnati, whose main campus is situated within the boundaries of District 5.

The new headquarters will house a minimum of 130 officers and other employees and allow room for future growth. It also should be designed to improve community engagement, police officials have said.

The College Hill Plaza on Hamilton Avenue is the temporary location for District 5 and is where the new headquarters likely will be built. (Photo: City of Cincinnati)
The city's former permit center was proposed by former City Manager Harry Black as the new place for a District 5 headquarters, but the police union opposes this. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)
The city's former permit center was proposed by former City Manager Harry Black as the new place for a District 5 headquarters, but the police union opposes this. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

Late last year, amid a controversy over the working conditions at the old District 5 building in Clifton, then-Councilman Charlie Winburn called for a newly constructed, $17 million headquarters on the 3.85 acre parcel that currently holds College Hill Plaza in College Hill.

Mayor John Cranley and Councilman Kevin Flynn backed it, and Winburn wanted City Council to approve a $7 million motion for the project, but Councilman Chris Seelbach said he needed more time to review it.

The old District 5 on Ludlow Avenue closed to the public in October and for good in late March when patrol officers moved into a temporary location in College Hill.

On Jan. 1, the police department entered into a lease agreement with the operators of 13,000 square-feet of office space at the College Hill Plaza.

All District 5 personnel will work there until a permanent new headquarters is constructed.

FOX19 NOW was the first to tell you about concerns related to working conditions inside District 5 in a series of investigative reports that began in November 2016.

The police union president exclusively invited our cameras in to shed light on issues after Council overlooked requests for a new headquarters.

Subsequent tests determined there was no health risk, but the city still moved officers out due to the overcrowding concerns.

There also was a lingering perception of a health risk as officers who worked there continued to be diagnosed with cancer.

Cincinnati Police District 5 was housed in this Ludlow Avenue building for decades until it shut down in March after controversy over health and working conditions there. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)
