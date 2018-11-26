Council to hear update on new District 5 police station

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee will hear an update Monday for the location of a new District 5 police headquarters.
The two finalists are the current location of the temporary District 5 station on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill and the city’s old permit center on Central Parkway in Clifton.
Over the past year, Cincinnati police moved out of their former station on Ludlow Avenue in Clifton due to cramped conditions and health concerns.
Community meetings were held earlier this year so the public could view and consider locations for the new police station that serves the northwest portion of the city.
District 5 covers Camp Washington, Clifton, Clifton Heights-University Heights-Fairview (CUF), College Hill, Mt. Airy, Northside, Winton Hills and Winton Place. This also includes a large portion of the University of Cincinnati, whose main campus is situated within the boundaries of District 5.
The new headquarters will house a minimum of 130 officers and other employees and allow room for future growth. It also should be designed to improve community engagement, police officials have said.
Late last year, amid a controversy over the working conditions at the old District 5 building in Clifton, then-Councilman Charlie Winburn called for a newly constructed, $17 million headquarters on the 3.85 acre parcel that currently holds College Hill Plaza in College Hill.
Mayor John Cranley and Councilman Kevin Flynn backed it, and Winburn wanted City Council to approve a $7 million motion for the project, but Councilman Chris Seelbach said he needed more time to review it.
The old District 5 on Ludlow Avenue closed to the public in October and for good in late March when patrol officers moved into a temporary location in College Hill.
On Jan. 1, the police department entered into a lease agreement with the operators of 13,000 square-feet of office space at the College Hill Plaza.
All District 5 personnel will work there until a permanent new headquarters is constructed.
FOX19 NOW was the first to tell you about concerns related to working conditions inside District 5 in a series of investigative reports that began in November 2016.
The police union president exclusively invited our cameras in to shed light on issues after Council overlooked requests for a new headquarters.
Subsequent tests determined there was no health risk, but the city still moved officers out due to the overcrowding concerns.
There also was a lingering perception of a health risk as officers who worked there continued to be diagnosed with cancer.
New use for old District 5 police station: Salt pile
