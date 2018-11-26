Dollar Tree robbed at gunpoint

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Green Township police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 5900 block of Colerain Avenue.
The robbery was at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday in White Oak East, police said.
A male suspect approached a store employee with a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cash register, according to police.
The suspect then fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction, police said.
The suspect, who remains at large, was described as a black male, early 20s, around 5-foot-5-inches, and approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue jacket and dark fleece sweatpants at the time of the crime, said police.
There were no injuries during the crime.
Green Township Police will continue to investigate this story.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.