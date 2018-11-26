Here’s when the KISS ‘End of the Road’ tour will swing through Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If (and only if) you want to rock and roll all night and party every day -- not one or the other -- then you may be interested to learn that KISS will make stop in Cincinnati next summer.
The “End of the Road” tour will swing by Riverbend on Aug. 29.
If you only want to rock and roll all night, or perhaps only want to party every day, then this show may not be for you. But if you’d like to do both, then you can click or tap here to learn more about the show and tour (which has planned stops in Columbus, Indianapolis, and Louisville).
This, allegedly, will be the band’s final tour. If Ozzy has taught us anything, it is to never say, “Never.”
