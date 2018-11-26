High winds could cut power, down trees

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - High winds gusting up to 40 mph could knock out power and trees Monday.
This is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m.
Winds will range at least from 15 to 25 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for vehicle are high off the road. We also might see minor property damage when winds reach peak speed of 40 mph.
You also might want to secure loose outdoor items.
Overnight rain will slowly change into a wintry mix of rain and light snow as temperatures fall from the upper 30s this morning into the low 30s by nightfall.
The morning and evening commutes home are not expected to be hampered by anything other than wet roads. Our pavement temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.
Still, expect slower-than-normal travel times.
Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 23 degrees.
The cold air will stick around most of the week. Daytime highs will hover in the low 30s through Wednesday.
We will begin to warm up by Thursday and return to the 50s this weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.