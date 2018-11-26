Local woman works to shed a light on cold cases

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hope Dudley spends her free time trying to find justice for the families of cold-case victims.
Over the years, she’s brought their faces and names front and center by posting their pictures in jails and lockup facilities. Some of those pictures are even on playing cards.
Now, her efforts include a new poster. It features Hamilton and Butler County women who were murdered. Their cases remain unsolved.
“Some are sisters, mothers, brothers and lately it’s been sisters and daughters,” says Hope.
Hope started work on the poster in July.
Hope began to learn of more and more names of cold victims and worked to add them all to the poster.
These posters now hang in the Hamilton County Justice Center and Butler County Jail.
Soon the posters will hang in 30 State run institutions.
The goal? That someone who knows something sees this poster and calls police.
“There’s no tip too small,” says Hope.
For families like Sydney Garcia-Tovar’s, Hope’s hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. The 16 year old died on July 24th, 2018 hours after she was shot outside a Fairfield Township complex.
Witnesses say Garcia-Tovar had given a friend a ride there and was an innocent bystander.
“It means so much. I know these posters are going in the jails. Maybe someone will want a lighter sentence. I don’t know, maybe someone will say something." says Sydney’s mother, Stephanie Garcia-Tovar.
That chance is what keeps Hope going every day.
“I always say, see something, say something. Our families are depending on it. I’m depending on it.”
Hope tells us Crime Stoppers often has a $2,500 reward for tips that lead to arrests in unsolved homicides. You can call them at 513- 352-3040.